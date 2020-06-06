Bruce Arians Says Tua Tagovailoa Should Play If Healthy

Left: Carmen Mandato | Credit: Getty Images. Right:Michael Woods | Credit: Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have found the future of their franchise in former Alabama star and new Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Miami’s plans for the rookie in year one.

If it was up to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, he would be starting from Week 1.

“I think it all depends on his health; if he’s healthy I’m playing him,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Tagovailoa sustained a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State in November, and many still question if he has fully recovered. He has continuously made strides, and even claims that he’s 100 percent right now and ready to play.

“I don’t think you learn anything holding a clipboard. You know, I had Peyton Manning his first year, Andrew Luck his first year, Ben [Roethlisberger] was one of those guys that went in by accident because Tommy Maddox got hurt. You miss all the practice reps, you miss the game reps. I don’t know what you learn holding a clipboard watching.”

Tagovailoa’s resume speaks for itself, and gives him a legitimate chance to be the starter from day one for the Dolphins. In three years at Alabama, he amassed 7,442 passing yards (third-most in school history), 87 touchdowns (most in school history), and 11 interceptions.

But there’s a chance Brian Flores doesn’t coincide with Arians’s scheme. Last season, Flores threw Josh Rosen, the No. 10 pick in 2018, into the fire and he failed miserably. Instead, it was 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick who threw for 3,529 yards and 20 touchdowns while compiling a 5-8 record as a starter.

The coronavirus pandemic preventing Tagovailoa from getting on the field with the coaching staff could also serve as a roadblock.

Only time will tell if Tagovailoa will lead Miami’s offense in the season opener versus the New England Patriots.