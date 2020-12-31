Brian Flores: The Real MVP Of 2020

Bill Kostroun | Credit: AP

Brian Flores doesn’t care what you or I think about his coaching decisions. He may not even read this article, and I’m completely ok with that.

What matters more is that Flores got his first head coaching victory on November 3, 2019, and has a record of 15 wins to nine losses since then. The Miami Dolphins are also on the doorstep of an eleven win season and a playoff berth.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but……

Forget football for a second. Generally speaking, the year 2020 has had its challenges. Everyone dealt with some surprises and disappointments at one point or another. By and large, though, Dolphins fans were treated to a sanctuary each week where all felt right in the world for a few hours.

This was because Flores coached up a group of guys that gave it their all each week. Yes, there were some disappointing outcomes along the way. However, Miami was competitive in every game season.

As 2020 draws to a close, Dolphins fans have plenty of new positive memories and potentially some new friendships that helped them through this unique year and beyond.

Top Brian Flores moments from 2020

Getting things turned around quickly

Miami had plenty of personnel changes coming into this season. Multiple coaches left for other opportunities. The team itself was drastically rebuilt on both sides of the ball through free agency and the draft. In fact, only a handful of starters returned from the previous season.

Now, there were a couple of other teams in the NFL in this same situation, but none were as successful as the Dolphins. Flores gets the credit for this.

The NFL’s best defense

In 2018 prior to Flores, the Dolphins ranked in the bottom four teams in points allowed. When Flores took over in 2019, as they began to diagnose and repair the issues, Miami finished absolutely last in scoring defense.

This year, with his new coaching system fully implemented and players that fit the mold, the Dolphins are currently first only allowing 18.8 points per game with one game to go. Miami also owns the NFL’s longest takeaway streak which stands at 21 games.

Handling of the quarterback situation

Some fans didn’t want Tua Tagovailoa to be drafted by the Dolphins. There are others that wanted him starting from day one. Meanwhile, you have some fans that wanted to see him sit out this year and take over next season.

Well, none of those things happened. Coach Flo did things his way, and in just the same fashion that his defense keeps teams guessing, no one can predict which signal-caller will be the hero from game to game. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s performance against the Raiders will solidify him in Dolphins history as the ultimate closer.

And because of that, many people have their opinions on what Miami should do at quarterback going forward. As mentioned earlier, none of that has an influence on what the coach will do, and that is a good thing because what he has done so far has worked.

I got your back (the Cincinnati Bengals game)

The Dolphins beat the Bengals to pick up their eighth win of the season. That game was ugly, with multiple ejections and a few altercations. A memory that will be etched in the minds of fans and players alike was Flores charging the field in defense of his players and having to be restrained. This came after Jakeem Grant was on the wrong end of a cheap shot for the second time in this game resulting in the ensuing melee. Flores admitted that he needs to control his emotions, but that show of solidarity was invaluable for the bond he has with his players.

2020 Coach of the Year

Brian Flores is not only the Most Valuable Person (MVP), but he also has our vote for Coach of the Year.