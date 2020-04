Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have traded pick No. 30 to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for picks No. 30 and 136 (4th round).

The Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th pick, adding him alongside Aaron Rodgers.

With the Dolphins selecting so late in the first-round, it won’t be surprising if they select running back D’Andre Swift from Georgia or Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins.

Miami now has 15 total picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.