Bahamas: 2020 NFL Honors Has Dolphins Fans Fired Up

Stephen Dunn | Credit: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins fans have got used to dealing with disappointment year after year. However, these are great fans and the true ones stand by their team through thick and thin.

It’s no surprise that Dolphins fans weren’t pleased with the results of this year’s NFL Honors. The Dolphins were finalists in three categories: Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Fan of the Year. Surprisingly, the Dolphins struck out on all.

The most devastating news was that Dolphins legend Zach Thomas once again missed out on being inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jamie Bahamas gives his commentary on the 2020 NFL Honors results in this week’s episode of Talking About Them Dolphins.

