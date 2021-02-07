Connect with us

Miami Dolphins

Bahamas: 2020 NFL Honors Has Dolphins Fans Fired Up

Stephen Dunn | Credit: Getty Images

Miami Dolphins fans have got used to dealing with disappointment year after year. However, these are great fans and the true ones stand by their team through thick and thin.

It’s no surprise that Dolphins fans weren’t pleased with the results of this year’s NFL Honors. The Dolphins were finalists in three categories: Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Fan of the Year. Surprisingly, the Dolphins struck out on all.

The most devastating news was that Dolphins legend Zach Thomas once again missed out on being inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jamie Bahamas gives his commentary on the 2020 NFL Honors results in this week’s episode of Talking About Them Dolphins.

Listen on Apple Podcast

Related Topics

Lead Writer for 305Sports.net primarily covering the Miami Dolphins. Jamie is a lifelong sports fan and a student of the game. Jamie religiously attends Dolphins Home Games and considers Miami the coolest city on the planet. You can follow Jamie on Twitter @TheJamieBahamas and Instagram @JamieBahamas

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More in Miami Dolphins