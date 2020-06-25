Are You A Miami Dolphins SuperFan?

Gary McCullough | Credit: AP

Over the 54 year history of the Miami Dolphins, there have been tons of avid fans from all over the world. Fast forward to 2020 and in this modern landscape of bandwagons and flip-floppers, how can you tell if you’re a dedicated fan?

Here are six ways to know if you’re a true Dolphins superfan:

1. Calendar Is Full

The schedule is typically released in April just before the NFL Draft, with the exception of the 2020 season where nothing is as it was.

Superfans mark their calendars in April for every game coming up in the Fall. To take it a step further, that commitment is set in stone and signed with blood. That means that no weddings, funerals, or even baby births can get a super fan to change their plans.

2. Aqua And Orange is Life

For superfans, the Dolphins are a lifestyle and it shows in their wardrobe. You’re a super fan if you find a way to work Dolphins gear into your daily fashion-sense. Workout gear, work clothes, hang out clothes, you name it; it’s all aqua and orange.

3. Nice Ride

Some fans might have a sticker on their car showing their support. However, Dolphins super fans have the full custom paint job.

Bonus points if your car horn plays the Dolphins fight song.

4. You Live, Breathe, and Sleep Miami Dolphins

Walking into a home of a Dolphins super fan you will feel like you have been transported into a whole new world centered on the franchise. This could be one room in the home or an entire house.

For most super fans, the journey starts from outside, with flags flying or signs letting you know that you’re in a Fins fans turf.

5. It’s A Family Affair

Ask a Dolphins super fan to think of a name for the family pet and without a doubt, their list will include names inspired by the Miami Dolphins.

Some super fans even name their kids after the team or players. That is how you show that you’re a fins fan for life!

6. Gameday Transformation

When a super fan attends a game, it’s a total transformation. Superfans have an alter ego that would put the Clark Kent / Superman to shame.

These Dolphins fans step out to games and they look the part from head to toe. The Super Fan on game-day may even have a cool name that represents their Fins persona.

For Roger Avila, also known as ‘Dolfan Maniac,’ he’s been a season ticket holder for the past 24 years and attends every Dolphins home game wearing his No. 40 Fins jersey, a white helmet and face paint.

Avila’s love for the Dolphins earned him an induction into the Inaugural Ford ‘Hall Of Fans’ at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Are you a super fan? Let us see your photos in the comments.

Whether you’re a superfan or just a fan of the Miami Dolphins, we love you at 305Sports!

