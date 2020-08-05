Albert Wilson Becomes 2nd Dolphins WR To Opt Out. What’s Next?

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have lost two receivers in consecutive days due to coronavirus concerns.

Albert Wilson announced Wednesday that he’s opting out of the 2020 NFL season. He joins Allen Hurns, who became the first member of the Dolphins to opt out Tuesday.

“I’ve decided to opt out of this 2020 season, Wilson posted on social media. It was [a] very tough choice but since the day I started playing the game it’s always been Faith Family Football. Because of this crazy time I chose to put my family in the best situation I see fit.”

“I will stand by my teammates & brothers to support my team 100% throughout this season and will be counting the days until I can join them again. 1 love.”

Prior to Hurns’ and Wilson’s decision, the Dolphins were the only team in the AFC East to not have any players opt out. NFL Players have until Thursday, August 6 to opt out of the 2020 season.

Wilson caught 43 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown last season. He restructured his contract this offseason to guarantee his spot on the roster, taking a pay cut from 9.5 million in base salary to $3 million in base salary, in addition to $1 million guaranteed.

But after opting out, Wilson’s contract has been put on hold and will roll over to the 2021 season.

“I support Albert’s decision,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in a statement. “I know he made it with his family in mind. I want what is best for Albert, as I do all our players.”

The 28-year-old Wilson was expected to be Miami’s primary slot receiver and the teams No. 3 receiver behind Devante Parker and Preston Williams. And given that Hurns and Wilson finished fourth and fifth in receiving yards for the Dolphins last season, there are big shoes to fill.

With Hurns out, Jakeem Grant and Isaiah Ford are team’s other veteran receivers and will more than likely battle to be the team’s No. 3 wideout.

Besides Grant and Ford, Gary Jennings and Mack Hollins could see extended playing time as a backup. Undrafted rookie receivers Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole now have a more legitimate opportunity to make the roster. Running back Malcolm Perry, who was invited the the NFL Combine as a wide receiver, is also an option.

The free-agent market is also an option for the Dolphins if they’re eyeing veterans. Taylor Gabriel, Jermaine Kearse, Chris Hogan and Jordan Matthews all have multiple years under their belt. Former All-Pro’s Antonio Brown, a Miami native, and Josh Gordon are also available.