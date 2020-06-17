AFC East ‘Seeing Double’ in 2020

Eric Espada | Credit: Getty Images

The AFC East will be ‘seeing double’ in 2020 and that spells trouble for any of the teams not named the Miami Dolphins!

The Miami Dolphins had the best wide receiver in the AFC East in 2019. DeVante Parker’s 1,202 yards and 9 touchdowns had him in conversations as one of the best wideouts in the league.

Parker and the Dolphins fully expect to build on last season. Miami anticipates him having another monster season as the No. 1 wideout. However, a lot of football analysts don’t trust the Dolphins yet and many want to see Parker do it again before they believe.

This is evident in the fact that despite Parker’s numbers, he didn’t receive a Pro Bowl nod in 2019. Despite the fact that Parker had a big game against Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, Stefon Diggs is getting more attention in the division going into 2020.

Parker is the real deal and every team will be game-planning against him. Speaking of double; I guarantee you that he will see double coverage consistently.

That’s where Miami holds the advantage.

What is better than one No. 1 receiver?

The answer is two. Preston Williams will be back healthy and ready to create matchup nightmares for teams. Miami already provided a preview of what this will look like and it is exciting.

On November 3, 2019, the Dolphins faced off against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami scored three touchdowns in the second quarter jumping up on the Jets 21-12 by halftime. The three scores were touchdown passes to Williams (2) and Parker (1).

The first touchdown to Williams was wide open as the Jets defense blew the coverage attempting to account for Miami’s other offensive weapons.

Fitzmagic to Preston Williams Touchdown No. 1 pic.twitter.com/FGXgjrYqJ6 — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) June 17, 2020

The second touchdown was a fade route to Parker that was executed to perfection.

Fitz to Devante Parker. What a catch. pic.twitter.com/NsfQYMuQsB — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) June 17, 2020

The third is the most telling about how dangerous this duo will be. Williams was double covered in the end zone and still made the play!

Fitz to Preston Williams in double coverage. pic.twitter.com/yHoYHVYz35 — Anthony Yero (@AnthonyYero1) June 17, 2020

The duo of Parker and Williams made life easy for Ryan Fitzpatrick. So much so that he became the first Dolphins quarterback with three touchdowns in a half against the Jets since Dan Marino in 1986.

The Stefon Diggs and John Brown combo in Buffalo is respectable but Miami’s receiving core will have the AFC East ‘seeing double’ in 2020.

