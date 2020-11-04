AFC East Rundown – Week 8

Creator: Joel Auerbach | Credit: Getty Images

After eight weeks, the AFC East is starting to look like a two-team race. A key divisional matchup presented the Buffalo Bills with the opportunity to widen the gap between them and the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins officially put the Bills on notice, showing that they can beat teams in more ways than one.

New England Patriots 2–5:

It’s hard to count out a Bill Belichick coached team. The Patriots were down for the count and needed a win against the division-leading Bills. The game was close and the Patriots were in a position to tie or even win on the last possession. However, a fumble by Cam Newton sealed their fate. The Bills escaped with a 24 to 21 win. Mathematically, this season is alive for the Patriots. Realistically, the division will have a new winner when it’s all said and done; and the Patriots will be heading for a top pick.

Next up for the Patriots:

The good news for the Patriots is while each of their divisional rivals will have tough matchups this week, the Patriots will take on the 0-8 New York Jets. This is the Monday Night Football game. The Patriots will be hoping a primetime feast on the winless Jets will get them back on track.

Buffalo Bills 6–2:

The Bills remain perfect in the division with the 24-21 win over the Patriots. Buffalo now does not have another divisional matchup until the final two weeks of the season. The game against the Dolphins to end the season could determine the division winner.

Next up for the Bills:

The Bills started the season hot and playing well. In the last few weeks, they’ve appeared to struggle. Nevertheless, they maintain their lead in the division. The 6-1 Seattle Seahawks are traveling east to take on the Bills at 1:00 p.m. EST. The Bills are going to have to regain their form to defeat Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. DK Metcalf has been unstoppable, amassing over 100 yards in three of his last five games, including a 161 yard, two-touchdown game this past Sunday.

New York Jets 0–8:

The Jets had no chance this week, on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Jets lose 35 to 9, but the Chiefs’ entire defense was ‘Swag Surfin’ in-game – literally – on the Jets. This might be rock bottom.

Next up for the Jets:

The Jets have a divisional game against the 2-5 Patriots on Monday Night. Could the Jets collect their first win this season against New England? Crazier things have happened on Monday night. Notedly, Adam Gase does have some memorable wins against the Patriots.

Miami Dolphins 4–3:

This week’s headline was “Tua-Time!” However, when it was all said and done, the Dolphins’ defense and special teams stole the show. Miami defeated the Los Angeles Rams 28 to 17 by forcing four turnovers in the first half and scoring touchdowns in almost every way possible. This win keeps the Dolphins on the heels of the Bills. Miami is just one game back in the loss column and currently looks like the better team.

Next up for the Dolphins:

Every week there seems to be a new measuring stick game for the Dolphins. That is because the bar keeps rising as Miami already has collected wins in games that they were projected to lose before the season started.

This week the Dolphins will travel to Arizona to take on the 5-2 Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. EST. The Cardinals are coming off of a bye-week. This gives Arizona an extra week to get healthy and to prepare for Miami. Yet, the Dolphins continue to evolve and grow each week. Tua Tagovailoa did not show much in his first start. Miami could unveil another wrinkle this week, making it hard for the Cardinals. If Miami wins this game they will be seen as a serious contender going forward.