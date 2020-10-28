AFC East Rundown – Week 7

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Every week, an unlikely team steals the headlines in the AFC East. The Miami Dolphins did not play all week and managed to be the most talked-about team.

Here’s how things went in the AFC East in Week 7:

New England Patriots 2–4:

The Patriots were the surprise story of Week 7. Not so much because they lost to the San Francisco 49ers, but because of how they lost. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 33-6. New England failed to score a touchdown in this game. This was also the worst Belichick-era home loss for New England since Miami’s Wildcat game in 2000. Cam Newton had his worst game of the year, throwing three picks. Newton was benched for Jarrett Stidham, who did not look any better with an interception of his own.

Next up for the Patriots:

Week 8 ushers in the first ‘must-win’ game for a team in AFC East. At 2-4, the Patriots are traveling to Orchard Park to take on the 5-2 Buffalo Bills at 1:00 p.m. EST. A loss in this game will give the Bills a three-game lead in the loss column over the Patriots. This would be difficult to overcome for New England. Also, the chances at a wildcard berth do not seem likely if the Patriots fall to 2-5.

Buffalo Bills 5–2:

The Bills ended a two-game losing streak with a win over the win-less New York Jets. While the win virtually eliminated the Jets from contention, the Bills left this game with concerns. Buffalo beat the Jets 18-10, but struggled.

The Bills failed to score a touchdown in this game and trailed at the half to an inferior opponent.

Next up for the Bills:

Buffalo returns home to take on the Patriots on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. After opening week, this game was projected to be a defining game for the division. While that is no longer the case, this game will be a big one for the Bills. Buffalo will need to win this game to outpace Miami. If they fall to New England, they may not be considered the favorites to win the division anymore.

New York Jets 0–7:

For a few hours on Sunday, it looked like the Jets were going to upset the Bills. Then reality set in. Adam Gase relinquished play-calling duties and the Jets seemed to respond with a fast start. However, the finish is what mattered and the Jets fell to the Bills 18-10.

Next up for the Jets:

It’s really a tough time to be a Jets fan. They’ll will travel to Kansas City to take on the defending champion Chiefs (6-1) at 1:00 p.m. EST. The storyline in this game will be if Le’Veon Bell will have a big revenge game against Gase and the Jets.

Miami Dolphins 3–3:

The Dolphins had their bye this week, but still made headlines by announcing that Tua Tagovailoa would take over as starter for what deems to be the remainder of the season.

Next up for the Dolphins:

The Dolphins will welcome the 5-2 L. A. Rams to Miami Gardens. The Rams have a quick turnaround coming off of a Monday Night victory. This is a matchup of a top 10 defense versus a top 10 offense. The 8th ranked Dolphins defense will hope to contain the 5th rank Rams offense.

However, the main storyline in this game is that the Rams also have a dangerous defense, especially up front led by Aaron Donald. Miami will be starting Tua behind a rebuilt offensive line that also features a couple of rookies. This game will come down to which team wins in the trenches and if ‘Tua Time’ is enough to compete against the NFL’s best competition.

Either way, I know Dolphins fans only read two words in this piece; Tua Time!

