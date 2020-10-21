AFC East Rundown – Week 6

Charles Trainor Jr./ Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

There was a shakeup in the AFC East standings in Week 6 as things are getting highly competitive.

The Bills look like they’re headed for a three-team dogfight to become the successor to the division title. And the winner of the AFC East may be determined by the head-to-head matchups between the teams.

New England Patriots (2–3):

The Patriots lost their previous game to the Chiefs with their backup quarterbacks at the helm after Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Newton returned to the lineup in Week 6, but his time off appeared to impact New England’s momentum, as he threw two interceptions in an 18-12 loss to the Broncos.

The loss gives the Patriots their first losing record through five games since 2001. Coincidentally, the Patriots won the Super Bowl that season.

Next up for the Patriots:

The 49ers (3-3) come to town for a Sunday matchup. The season has been up and down for the Niners, as njuries have been a factor, but they have been getting healthier each week. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recovered from a poor outing against the Dolphins with a three-touchdown performance in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

This week’s loss dropped New England to third place in the division. They’ll need to win this game to avoid a three-game losing skid.

Buffalo Bills (4–2):

The Bills hung in there with Kansas City for four quarters, however, the Chiefs were able to keep the game out of reach, defeating Buffalo 26-17. This loss drops the Bills lead on the division to just one game.

Next up for the Bills:

Next week might be just what the doctor ordered for the Bills, as they travel to take on the winless Jets. Buffalo looks to end a two-game losing streak and maintain the division lead. New York is the worst team in football and while this is a divisional matchup, it’s not likely that they will upset the Bills.

New York Jets (0–6):

The good news for the Jets is that they an opponent under 30 points. The bad news is that their offense failed to score a single point. The Jets lost to the Dolphins 24-0 to remain winless in the AFC East.

Next up for the Jets:

New York is last or in the bottom five of all major statistical categories. And it’s hard to forecast the next Jets win as a matchup versus the Bills does not seem to favor them.

Miami Dolphins (3-3):

The Dolphins followed their blowout win over the 49ers with a shutout victory over the Jets. The 24-0 win afforded Dolphins fans a special treat, as Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut during the final series of the game. The win moved Miami ahead of the Patriots and into second place in the AFC East.

Next up for the Dolphins:

Bye Week – Then Tua Time.

