AFC East Rundown – Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season was about as predictable as the year 2020. Even the Jets found a way to surprise everyone and make headlines in the AFC East, and one team was able to make up ground in the division.

This solidifies the possibility of the division being decided in December. A far cry from the results of the last decade where the Patriots ran away with the title each year.

New England Patriots 2–2:

After a fourth positive test for the Patriots, the NFL was forced to postpone the Denver Broncos at Patriots game. This led to a ripple effect of schedule changes impacting the AFC East.

Next up for the Patriots:

The Patriots will now take on Denver on Sunday.

The Broncos (2-2) are suffering from numerous injuries, but the extra week allowed them to get healthier. The same is true for the Patriots. If the teams played last week, the Patriots would have been without starting quarterback Cam Newton and reigning defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore. New England is expected to have both players back now and a win for them will ensure that they keep pace in the AFC East.

Buffalo Bills 4–1:

And down goes Josh Allen. There was a chance that the Bills could have lost to the Titans. However, based on the year that the Bills were having, no one expected them to be dominated by a Tennessee team that had been shut down since September 27 because of a coronavirus outbreak.

In a rare Tuesday Night Football Game, the Bills lost 42-16. In the loss, Allen had a tough outing against the Titans defense. Stefon Diggs continued to roll with 10 receptions for 106 yards.

Next up for the Bills:

The Bills do not have a lot of time to lick their wounds. This week, they’ll take on the reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs on Monday. The Chiefs are also coming off of a loss to the Raiders and will be doing everything possible not to lose two straight games. Buffalo will be desperate for a win to maintain some breathing room at the top of the division

New York Jets 0–5:

The Jets lost again 30-10 to the Cardinals. That was going to be the end of the story this week. That was until the Jets made headlines by releasing premier running back Le’Veon Bell. Head coach Adam Gase has had differences with star players before in his head coaching career, and in those situations, players were also jettisoned. If history is to repeat itself, the Jets season is unofficially over.

Next up for the Jets:

The annual part one of the Gase revenge game is upon us. New York will take on the Dolphins on Sunday. Miami is trending up and the Jets are pretty much flatlining. The Jets provided the Dolphins their first win of the 2019 season and they will be hoping that the Dolphins return the favor in 2020.

Miami Dolphins 2–3:

If not for the Raiders’ win over the Chiefs, the Dolphins would have delivered the shocker of the week. Miami played their best game in years against the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. They finally put together a complete game on offense and defense, which led to them scoring the most points (43) in a road game since October 18, 2015.

Next up for the Dolphins:

The schedule changes provided the Dolphins with a gift. Miami gets to follow-up their big win with a home game against the win-less Jets. This is a chance for the Dolphins to get to .500 after six games, which would be a huge accomplishment considering that Miami was 0-6 at the same point last season.

Miami opened some eyes with the thrashing of the 49ers. If they follow that up with a loss to the Jets, many will be quick to say, “same ole Dolphins.”

