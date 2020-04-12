A New Beginning: Forget the Past, Trust in the Future

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Not the entire past of course. One is a diehard Dolphins fan because of a storied history that includes the only undefeated season in NFL history, the winningest coach of all time and one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Miami Dolphins fans are about one week away from the future they’ve been waiting for. If it’s possible to do, I encourage all fans to forget everything that has happened since the Dan Marino era and look at the future with hope and positivity. Nonetheless, give it time.

I will be the first to admit, I have been so aggravated and frustrated with this franchise for the past 15 years. I’ve tried to hate the Dolphins and cheer for other teams. However, I have also come to the realization that when something is in your head and your heart for most of your life, it’s not easy to get rid of it.

As I have aged and hopefully matured, I have really bought into the mindset of the power of positive thinking. I have applied it to life. I am going to apply it to my attitude towards the Dolphins as we move into the Draft process and beyond.

Put it all into perspective if you can, they say timing is everything and that is often very true. It appears that the timing of this rebuild couldn’t be any better than right now.

Starting with Brian Flores. Upper management has finally found a coach that fans and most importantly players believe in. A coach that has even attracted some quality names from free agency. Something that some past Dolphins coaches and management have not always been able to do.

The New England Patriots appear to be on the decline. This is not a guarantee but it sure helps that Tom Brady is no longer there and a number of their other productive players have also vacated the Northeast for South Florida in Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras, and Elandon Roberts.

An apparent successful free agency period is done for the most part.

A stacked NFL draft class is a week away from being divided up amongst all 32 NFL teams. Our Miami Dolphins hold the most picks going into this draft with 14.

The whole NFL world knows that Miami is in dire need of their future quarterback. According to many analysts, this draft class has a few good ones to choose from. The timing of this could not be any better considering that Miami also has Ryan Fitzpatrick to aid in this transition.

Fitzpatrick has proven throughout his career to be an absolute professional and team player. He can still contribute on the field until our new quarterback proves to be ready to start. You can rest assured that he will be a great supportive mentor to whoever it will be taking over the position.

For a while now, I have been hoping that Tua Tagovailoa will be that guy. A large part of me still does but I have decided that I will be more likely to stay relaxed and believe in the future if I accept whoever is chosen.

Although Tua is an extremely talented quarterback, he will absolutely pose a risk due to his history of injury. This is certainly where the risk to reward equation comes into the consideration process.

With Miami’s 14 draft picks, 5 in the first two rounds alone, this is a great opportunity to fill a number of voids at positions of need.

Many teams take different approaches to the draft. Some will use the best player available approach and others will take a team need approach.

With the many team-needs, combined with the 5 picks in the top two rounds of this particular draft, Miami can combine both tactics to come out of this draft with a very promising list of young talent. Add that to an impressive list of free agent acquisitions and a group of players that overachieved in 2019 and Miami Dolphins fans once again have some reason to believe that the future of winning is now.

Trust in the process. Keep faith and give it time to unfold. The offseason decisions and draft process are not an overnight fix. Everyone will require time to get familiar with one another to learn a new system and adjust to it. Time to form a winning culture. Time to be a team.