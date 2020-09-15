A Closer Look At The Dolphins Offensive Line After Week 1

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

One really good thing about the Miami Dolphins facing its Week 17 opponent from last season in their opener is the opportunity to gauge their progress.

Take into example Miami’s poor offensive line play in 2019. Consequently, the Dolphins overhauled their o-line in 2020.

Obviously there are other factors in play, like other player personnel changes, but for argument sake, let’s compare the offensive line’s performance of last season’s finale versus the 2020 season opener.

2019 Starting Offensive Line

LT – J. Davenport

LG – M. Deiter

C – D. Kilgore

RG – D. Calhoun

RT – J. Davis

2020 Starting Offensive Line

LT – A. Jackson

LG – E. Flowers

C – T. Karras

RG – S. Kindley

RT – J. Davis

The Dolphins started two rookies on the line in Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley. Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras were free-agent additions from the Washington Football Team and New England Patriots, respectively. Jesse Davis was the only holdover from last season starting at right tackle.

When comparing the stats between the two games there looks like no improvement.

2019 Week 17 vs Pats

2 Sacks

5 QB Hits

5 Yards Per Carry avg.

2020 Week 1 vs Pats

1 Sack

5 QB Hits

4.6 Yards Per Carry avg.

On the surface, the statistics are eerily similar. However, when analyzing the game you see clear signs of improvement. The Dolphins gave up one less sack in that game. The lone sack also came late in the 4th quarter with four minutes to go. Miami was down by ten points and was in an obvious passing situation. Taking this into consideration, the pass protection from the Dolphins was impressive all game.

Consistently throughout the game, the o-line gave Ryan Fitzpatrick a clean pocket and time to go through his progressions.

One area of improvement remains run blocking. The offensive line did not consistently open holes for the running backs. On most of the runs, the backs had to fight through contact at the first level.

What was most encouraging about the offensive line play was that this was the first game the unit played together with the lack of a preseason. With continuity, this group is expected to improve further as the season progresses.