A Closer Look: 4 Dolphins Players Fined Following Altercations Versus Bengals

Lynne Sladky / Associated Press

After an emotion-filled Week 13 contest between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL has made its final decision on fines and suspensions.

Six days ago, Miami’s 19-7 win over Cincinnati featured illegal hits, fights and disqualifications. The emotion started to rise after an altercation between Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals tight end Tyler Boyd which was a slight scramble that ended in seconds. Both players were ejected, but no fines were issued for either side.

Later in the game, Cincinnati specialist Mike Thomas illegally hit Miami’s Jakeem Grant on a punt return. This was not Thomas’ only offense, nailing Grant too early once again, causing sparks to fly on both sidelines, including head coach Brian Flores. From this fight, the officiating crew ejected Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Dolphins wide receivers Devante Parker and Mack Hollins.

benches are clearing after another dirty hit on jakeem grant pic.twitter.com/O91L0cBNWA — josh houtz (@houtz) December 6, 2020

The NFL announced Tuesday that they would release all fines and suspensions Saturday, and they delivered. The end result: one suspension and six fines, with most of them headed Miami’s direction.

Cincinnati Bengals Fines and Suspensions:

S Shawn Williams: Suspended One Game for Fight/Unnecessary Roughness

Shawn Williams really sparked the fight between both sides, and that’s where his one game suspension leads. Something forgotten when issuing penalties is Williams blatantly slammed his foot into Miami offensive lineman Solomon Kindley’s ankle. Kindley was coming off of the inactive list, right after a foot injury he suffered the week prior. In conclusion, not only did Williams deserve his suspension, but he should’ve owed the league money for that sequence.

As if Mike Thomas’ hits on Grant weren’t enough today. Look at number 36 Shawn Williams after this play stepping on Robert Hunt…



Classless. pic.twitter.com/V3m6fgiDAk — 𝘿𝙤𝙡𝙥𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙨 🐬🎄 (@FinsPhanatics) December 7, 2020

CB Mackenzie Alexander: Fined $15,000 for Unnecessary Roughness

Mackenzie Alexander is coming in with the most expensive payment for doing basically nothing. The NFL gave him, in this situation, a hefty fine for trying to disperse the big fight. In the overhead view, it’s incredibly hard to even see his number being shown in the mix of it all, but officials found him somewhere, and apparently, he earned a very expensive hit to his bank account.

WR/Specialist Mike Thomas: Fined $4,853 for Unnecessary Roughness

This is the fine where Miami probably is most upset about. As mentioned earlier, Thomas had two illegal hits on Miami’s punt returner Jakeem Grant and was not disqualified for two cheap shots. It’s the fact where Thomas is escaping this with the least amount of punishment. If anyone should be suspended or ejected, it had to be Thomas by a mile.

Listen to @miketirico call out the league over Mike Thomas not being ejected in this game pic.twitter.com/ejGAkUiWUB — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) December 7, 2020

Miami Dolphins Fines and Suspensions:

DT Christian Wilkins: Fined $12,500 for Unnecessary Roughness

Coming in with the biggest payment for Miami, Christian Wilkins was also trying to break up a fight. In the video, you can see Wilkins coming in behind teammate Emmanuel Ogbah, who also got fined, trying to break up the brawl. The fine could be for slightly shoving a Bengal. Overall, there isn’t any other incident where Wilkins was seen in an altercation that the public knows of so far.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah: Fined $10,500 for Unnecessary Roughness

How does Ogbah, who didn’t even throw a punch, get fined the same amount as Parker, who actually threw punches at Cincinnati’s Williams? Ogbah came into the fight sprinting but didn’t push, shove, or punch anyone. Instead, it looked like he tried to depress the situation. Even though it seemed like Ogbah wasn’t in the wrong, the officials found something where they could fine him in this case.

WR DeVante Parker: $10,500 for Fight/Unnecessary Roughness

As expected, Parker surely was ready to pay any amount coming his way. The connection between Parker and Grant is tight, and he didn’t hold back from standing up for his friend. Miami’s leading receiver was in the middle of the scuffle and is visibly seen throwing punches at anyone in front of him.

DeVante Parker starts swinging after Jakeem Grant gets cheap shotted twice pic.twitter.com/Fw0EitAO0d — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) December 6, 2020

TE/Specialist Mack Hollins: Two fines totaling $8,824 for Unnecessary Roughness

Hollins might be new to this team, but he has already grown a strong relationship with his teammates, especially Grant. After Thomas illegally tried to go through his friend’s body, Hollins also wasn’t standing down to anyone. What’s weird is that Mack is paying two separate fines for what seems like one offense.

Not shown on the broadcast: Here's Jakeem Grant showing love to DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins for coming to his defense. This team is literally fighting for one another. (shot by @thewiwitos) #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/itB7orYSa5 — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) December 7, 2020

Luckily, no one got majorly hurt physically or financially on either side as a result of the fights, but something doesn’t add up. If the officiating crew had enough evidence to eject Howard and Boyd, why wasn’t Thomas ejected as a result of his two cheap shots? Why wasn’t Williams fined for unnecessary roughness on Kindley? Why were Ogbah and Wilkins fined for trying to disperse the fight?

The entire situation is a complete mess because Dolphins fans will tell you that the Bengals got away with minimal punishment. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor even defended his guys, even while knowing that his team was in the wrong. There’s nothing anyone can do now, but it looks like the Bengals got away with a lot of unnecessary moves on Miami.

The Dolphins are moving on quickly from last week, as they keep preparing for the hardest end in the NFL, starting off with playing the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.