5 Observations From Dolphins’ 28-17 Win Over Rams

It was a victory that will go into the history books.

The Dolphins obviously made the best of their bye-week, entering its Week 8 contest against the Los Angeles Rams and met expectations on both sides of the field.

The defense stood out the most, guiding Miami to a 28-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa also made his debut as a starting quarterback, remaining comfortable versus an Aaron Donald-led front five.

Now at 4-3 on the season, the Dolphins remain firm on capturing the AFC East and controlling an advantage over long-time foes New England Patriots. Here are five things to take from Sunday’s win:

1.) In his first start in 351 days, Tua showed no rush to excite the crowd.

The arrival of Tagovailoa wasn’t as presentable as expected, but it ultimately featured the outcome hoped for.

Other than a fumble on his first drive, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was accurate and showed no hesitation to get things done. He finished the contest completing 12 of his 22 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown to DeVante Parker in the first quarter.

“I don’t think I played to the standard of what this offense was capable of,” Tagovailoa said. “… Thank God we have a good defense.”

Tagovailoa’s production was really limited to run-pass options and curl routes, not anything worth getting off your seat. Still, he showed nothing to be concerned about and seemed to be getting more comfortable as the game went on.

After all, with four dropped passes by Miami’s receivers, it became difficult for Tagovailoa to get things rolling.

2.) Dolphins’ defense has a field day like no other.

Going up a Rams offense that was averaging roughly 26 points per game, the Dolphins showed no fear in getting under the grill of Jared Goff. In fact, he made his day a nightmare, one that featured 26 incompletions, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

It all started with an interception by second-year pro Christian Wilkins, the first of his career. The turnover positioned Miami on L.A.’s 33-yard-line, shaping up an easy six-play drive for Tagovailoa to put points on the board.

Next came a sack and forced fumble by Emmanuel Ogbah, setting up Andrew Van Ginkel to return it for a 78-yard score. Eric Rowe nabbed his first interception of the season two drives later, and Kyle Van Noy later recovered a fumble at the one-yard-line thanks to the likes of Shaq Lawson.

“We caught wind of Rams defense this, Rams defense that. We were like man, they need to worry about our defense,” Rowe said. “People keep sleeping on our defense and that’s fine. But we’re going to show up every week.”

Miami’s thriller defensive performance now puts them as the No. 1 ranked scoring defense in the NFL at 18.5 points per game.

3.) Special teams shines bright like never before.

Sunday wasn’t a typical afternoon for the Dolphins’ special teams.

For starters, kicker Jason Sanders remained perfect on the season, converting on all four of his extra points. Then came wideout Jakeem Grant, who returned an 88-yard punt return midway through the second quarter.

To put Grant’s return into further astonishment, the last time Miami’s defense and special teams scored in the same game was on November 1, 2009, precisely 11 years ago today.

Punter Matt Haack recorded nine punts for 385 yards (42.8 average), five ending inside the 20-yard-line and one going for 63 yards. To put the cherry on top, Miami forced enough pressure on L.A.’s Kai Forbath that resulted in a missed 48-yard kick with 3:42 left in the game.

4.) Jared Goff’s poor play keeps Tagovailoa from being under pressure.

It almost seemed as if Goff was forcing turnovers just to stay on the field.

The Rams controlled possession of the ball for 36:29 minutes of the game, a huge differential compared to Miami’s 23:31. Despite all of that, Goff’s offense managed to score just 17 points, and quite possibly less if it weren’t for Tagovailoa’s fumble early on.

L.A.’s 92 total plays earned them 471 yards and 31 first downs, while Miami’s 48 resulted in just 145 yards and eight first downs. Still, the Dolphins managed to wrap things up before halftime. The poor play of Goff obviously kept Tagovailoa off the field, something the Rams intended on using to their advantage.

Now standing at 5-3, there should now be concerns in L.A.’s camp regarding the franchise signal-caller and how reliable he can be against a well-suited defense.

5.) The Brian Flores era is starting to show its benefits.

At 4-3, Miami is above .500 for the first time under coach Flores. And as the difficulty of their upcoming games show, that record could seemingly skyrocket in no time.

The Dolphins are heading in the right direction, and that’s props to Flores.

“More than anything I love winning, and I love the guys seeing the fruits of their preparation and practices,” Flores said. “We’re all getting better on a week to week basis and we need to continue that. We need to keep preparing the way that we’re preparing.”

Miami will be on the road next Sunday to take on a 5-2 Arizona Cardinals squad who are currently on a bye-week. Another win against an NFC West opponent certainly solidifies the Dolphins as a contender for the time being.