305Sports Friday Fan Feature: Paris Love

A lot has changed in the world in 2020, but one thing that has not changed is this fan’s love for the Miami Dolphins.

This week’s fan feature is a man that lives and breathes all things Dolphins.

Meet Paris Love

Paris, who’s an actor, producer, songwriter and entertainer is as multi-talented as it gets. He calls Liberty City, Miami home and is a true Dolphins super-fan.

Jamie Bahamas: Paris, what is your greatest Miami Dolphins Moment?

Paris: I always enjoy it when the Dolphins beat the Jets. The Dolphins played them in Week 13 in 1994. My fondest memory was watching Marino lead the Dolphins to a comeback with the game-winning fake spike play for a touchdown.

Jamie: Based on that being your fondest moment, I might be able to guess your favorite player. Is it Dan Marino?

Paris: Yes, my favorite retired Dolphin is Dan Marino. On the current roster, I really like Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Jamie: Speaking of players, here’s a fun one; which current Dolphin’s player would you like to see as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars?

Paris: I would have to say it’s between Bobby McCain or Christian Wilkins. Those boys got moves!

Jamie: We know the football experience will not be quite the same in 2020, but give us some insight on your game-day routine.

Paris: “My routine will definitely be different with no tailgating this season. However, it usually starts with me waking up at 7:00 a.m. dressed up in my Miami Dolphins outfit and painting my face.

Anyone in my house can tell you what comes next. It’s me running around the house being excited and waking everybody up. All the while screaming “ARE YOU READY FOR MIAMI DOLPHINS FOOTBALL?”

Jamie: What are you most looking forward to this season?

Paris: The game that I am looking forward to most is when the Jets come to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Dolphins. I also am excited to see all of the new players Miami Dolphins players in action. I especially can’t wait to see Tua Tagovailoa.

