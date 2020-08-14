305Sports Friday Fan Feature: Matt Mahaffey

This week’s 305Sports featured fan checks all the boxes on what it takes to be a Miami Dolphins SuperFan. He became a fan at the age of five and vows to stick by the Fins through thick and thin.

Meet Matt Mahaffey, also known by his superfan name: Evel Phin-Evil

Matt represents the Dolphins from his hometown of Kettering, Ohio. He became a Dolphins fan in 1983 when his uncle gifted him a #22 Tony Nathan jersey. Matt and his wife are also actively involved in the charitable Dolphins fan group “The Positive Porpoise” (T.P.P.), which has raised thousands of dollars for various charities in 2020.

Jamie Bahamas: I love that name Evel Plin-Evel. How did you come up with that?

Matt: I came up with my name and costume idea two years ago while watching an Evel Knievel documentary. [I] thought it would be a cool tribute to him while also incorporating the name into my character.

Jamie: As an out of town Dolphins fan, have you ever seen them play in Miami?

Matt: I have, and my first Dolphins home game was a really good one. In 2018, I traveled to Miami for the fan club weekend and to watch the Dolphins take on the Chicago Bears. The game was an overtime thriller that ended with a Dolphins win on a Jason Sanders field goal.

To top it off, I met Albert Wilson the day before and he went on to catch two touchdowns in that game. Feeling the energy in the stadium for the first time was unbelievable! It was also great meeting so many new people that share the same passion for the Dolphins.

Jamie: That was a great game! What’s game-day like for you in Ohio?

Matt: Most weeks we set up a bunch of my Dolphins memorabilia in the living room to set the atmosphere. This year, I now have my own Dolphins man cave with two 55″ TVs and tons of Dolphins memorabilia on the walls.

A couple of times a year, I also do an outside viewing party on the deck. We pull out the grill and cold beverages early in the morning and have ourselves a home tailgate party.

Jamie: That sounds like a good time. Who is your favorite player?

Matt: My favorite player from the past is a no brainer: Dan “The Man” Marino. However, Zach Thomas is a very close second. My favorite current player is DeVante Parker. We finally got to see what he is capable of last year. I’m hoping Tua turns out to be a great player for us, too.

Jamie: Is there a game that you are most looking forward to?

Matt: The game I’m looking most forward to this season is probably the week one matchup against the Patriots in Foxboro. Mainly because that means we have started the NFL season amid the pandemic. Also will be fun to beat them at their home field…… again.

