305Sports Friday Fan Feature: Kim Adinolfi

Kim ‘Crazy Dolfan Mama’ Adinolfi

Kim was born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut, and now calls East Haven, CT home. She is a mother of seven and has eight grandchildren.

Kim is the acting secretary for a Dolphins Fan Group called The Positive Porpoise or otherwise know as the T.P.P. This group not only is comprised of fans that keep things positive about Dolphins’ players, coaches, and the organization, but they are very active in raising money for charities. In the last year, they have raised close to $11K in support of Autism Awareness, Anti Bullying Campaigns, and have donated to The Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and The Dan Marino Foundation.

So Crazy Dolfan Mama; are all the kids Dolphins fans or is it a family divided?

“While we all love each other we are unfortunately a family divided when it comes to football. However, some of my grandkids are little and I haven’t given up hope that one will follow in grandma’s footsteps. Besides, I need to have someone in the family who will appreciate it when I pass all my Miami memorabilia to them.”

Who is you favorite player past and present?

“Dan Marino is my favorite past player and he is the reason I became a Dolphins fan. I cried when he retired. I have an entire wall dedicated to him in my Fan Cave. One day my dream will come true and I will meet him in person.

On the current roster, Ryan Fitzpatrick is my favorite. He has shown so much leadership. I also love how he played with so much passion for the game, his teammates, and the organization.”

What is your most exciting Miami Dolphins moment?

“I have so many fond memories of past games and players, but the answer is The Miami Miracle! And the best part is I got to witness it live and in person. Being from Connecticut, I don’t get to attend many games each year, but I usually try to make one or two a season, and lucky for me this was one of them.”

(If permitted) Are you planning on attending any games this season?

“Yes, I am really looking forward to attending Fan Club Weekend which is scheduled for the week 10 game against the Jets. I’ll be in my lucky Miami sneakers as always and hanging out prior to the game with all my T.P.P. friends in section E12.”

How do you think the Fins will do this year?

“I have so much confidence in the Dolphins coaches and players. I would love to see Miami go 11-5 or better this year!”

