305Sports Friday Fan Feature: David Netzorg

Welcome to 305Sports Friday Fan Features. Every Friday we feature Miami Sports fans, just like you.

This week we feature David Netzorg of Winter Garden, Florida.

David tell me about yourself?

“I grew up in North Palm Beach Florida, however, I now live in Central Florida and I’m the lead pastor at Emmaus Church. I went to Florida Atlantic University for my undergrad. After becoming a Christian, I pursued my Masters in Biblical Studies from the Reformed Theological Seminary in Orlando.

Besides watching the Dolphins what do you like to do for fun?

My main hobby is Snook fishing. I love to fish at Sebastian Inlet.

I know God comes first, but with football mainly being played on Sundays, how do you fit it all in?

“My wife Katrina and I try to attend Monday and Thursday night games when we can and there is always a DVR.”

When did you become a Dolphins fan?

“I became a Dolphins fan at the “perfect” time. It was back in 1970 and I was nine years old. My dad was a big fan and had season tickets. He even got me playing Pop Warner football.”

What was your greatest Dolphin Moment?

“My greatest Dolphin moment is so hard to say; there are so many. I think my best moments involve interaction with the players. When I was a boy we’d wait at the Orange Bowl for the players to come out after the game and we’d just talk to them and get autographs, it was pure awesomeness.

Just shootin’ the bull with Earl Morrall or Larry Little. One time I went to get Larry Little’s autograph and I was so nervous that I dropped my pen. We both bent over to pick it up and bumped heads. Dude, are you kidding me? I’m an eleven-year-old boy and just bumped heads with Larry Little. I still get emotional thinking about how cool that moment was.

Also, my dad took a picture of Jim Kiick, Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield in 1972 or 1973. They were sitting on the bench together. Kiick and Csonka autographed that picture, but I never got Warfield’s. I always wanted to get Warfield’s autograph. I few years ago I decided to try and get Warfield’s autograph so I called the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They said, send us your photo, we’ll send it to the athlete, the athlete will sign it and send it back to us and we’ll send it to you.

Yeah right, no thanks!

So I decided to try to find Paul Warfield’s home address and I found an address I thought might be him and I wrote him a letter. Like a year went by and I get this call from a number I don’t recognize and so I don’t pick up, however, the caller left a voicemail. So I start listening to the voicemail, It starts out, “Hey David, this is Paul Warfield, I got your letter.” I dropped the phone, I couldn’t believe it. I called him back and we talked for 45 minutes. We talked about so much from Woody Hayes and his days at Ohio State, to his playing time with Jim Brown and winning an NCAA championship and NFL championship with the Browns and his high school days and of course Don Shula and the Dolphins.

I sent him the picture, he signed it and sent it back. That is probably my greatest Dolphin moment.”

Who is your current favorite player on the Dolphins?

My favorite current player is Fitzpatrick. I just love his grit, toughness and love for the game. I also love his competitiveness and how he balled out in a season where people were talking about tanking. That final game in New England was pure Fitz Magic. I’ve watched that fourth-quarter like five times. I have it on my DVR still.”

Thank you for sharing with us David. Fins Up!

