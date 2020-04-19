305 Talks – Predicting All Of Miami’s First And Second Round Picks

Associated Press

As the NFL Draft continues to approach, it remains unclear what the Dolphins are planning to do with all 14 of their picks. With 3 first rounders, will Miami take Tua or Herbert with the 5th? Will they take a running back at 18 or 26? Or will they target a RB in round 2? Does GM Chris Grier have a team needs or best available mindset when selecting?

With that being said, the 305Sports team decided to put their takes on how they believe the Dolphins will approach the 3-Day Draft event.

Michael Yero, 305Sports

5. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

“He’s got a ton of talent,” MelKiper said. “There’s a bust factor there, but once he got out of Oregon, he showed Senior Bowl week what he could do. Upside is through the roof. Rocket arm. Smart. He can run. Will the talent come together? We’ll see. When I talk to NFL people, they’ve always liked Justin Herbert. There’s some teams that have loved him from the start of the season until now.”

18. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

“Enormous frame complemented by surprisingly nimble feet and functional athleticism to handle either tackle spot. Said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Becton’s combination of movement and force should allow him to fit easily into all running schemes, but he needs to play with better patience in order to control and redirect all that mass into centered blocks in both run and pass. His technique and set-up are better than expected in pass pro, while his size and length allow him to recover and redirect both inside and outside rushes. With all really big prospects, weight and quickness will be concerns, but Becton’s areas of concern are correctable or manageable if he’s disciplined enough to prioritize them. He has the potential to be a good starter on either side, but the weight creates an obvious low-floor scenario.”

26. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

“Xavier McKinney can be a game changing defender for an NFL defense.” Said TheDraftNetwork. “With plus tackling skills in space, strong football IQ and a knack for hunting the football in all phases, McKinney projects as a difference maker and explosive play creator. McKinney’s versatility should keep him on the field at all times and he’s shown ability to thrive as a deep third or half safety, in the nickel, blitzing as a pressure player, keying the run and more. Do it all defender and plug/play starter.”

39. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Good football player who bounced back from a sub-par 2018. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. Proved he could shoulder a heavy load and rise to the occasion against the best his schedule had to offer. He can make a sudden tackler miss and fits as a one-cut runner, but his running style is more battle axe than buzzsaw as a lunch-pail runner with the fortitude and toughness to wear down defenses. Dobbins isn’t going to be that creative back with the wiggle and juice to create something out of nothing, but he has the efficiency, production and third-down value teams covet. Dobbins could land a shared-carries role quickly and has the potential to become a solid NFL starter.”

56. Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky

“I like Lynn. He does a little bit of everything. He’s today’s NFL guy,” Said Todd McShay. “He can play a little quarterback, play in the slot, play in the backfield. I will be surprised if we get to day three and he’s still on the board. I think he’s going to be late second, early third. … He’s one of those guys, the more you study of him, the more you appreciate what he can do in today’s league and how everyone is just an offensive weapon not pigeon-holed into being one thing. That’s what really makes him attractive.”

Jamie Bahamas, 305Sports

The Miami Dolphins draft room is going to be stressed out on draft night, but they are also going to have a lot of fun. A couple of quick thoughts from me on my mock draft. I felt like a kid in a candy store with three 1st round picks. Usually you only get a chance at one blue-chip player, but it was awesome to take three swings.

5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

“He is what the NFL is looking for today,” Said Todd McShay praising Tagovailoa. “A play-maker, a difference-maker, a player who can extend plays. Someone who has the quick-twitch like Drew Brees and can go through progressions from the left side to the right side as quickly as any college quarterback that I’ve ever evaluated.”

18. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

“I think Andrew Thomas is a guy right now that people are going back to the tape and they like what they see,” Said Mel Kiper Jr referring to the talented offensive tackle. “That’s what I do. You go back to the tape, you watch him. He plays a little high. Obviously he’d get some technique work in the NFL, but he’s a good football player. He keeps his frame between the defensive end and the quarterback on a consistent basis. He slides, he’s got good feet. He’s got power in terms of the run blocking.”

26. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

“Swift is a highly effective runner outside the tackles with a unique blend of physicality, acceleration, and body control to maximize space and confound angles when in the second level. Said TheDraftNetwork’s Benjamin Solak. “Swift has multiple years cached as an important member of the pass-catching game and has a developer route tree and trustworthy hands for the NFL level.”

39. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

“He [Brandon] ran a decently quick 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, and his overall workout was really strong. Said McShay on the ASU receiver. “Aiyuk has plenty of explosion in his game, and it showed up in a 40-inch vertical jump … I love his after-the-catch potential, and he looked natural running his routes and plucking the ball on Thursday night. He is my No. 25 prospect overall and No. 7 receiver, and his performance in Indy solidified his serious Round 1 consideration. In fact, he’s going to be in the mix for fourth receiver off the board with Jefferson and a handful of others behind (Jerry) Jeudy, (CeeDee) Lamb and (Henry) Ruggs.”

56. Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

“Justin Madubuike projects favorably into numerous defensive fronts. Implemented as a 0-tech NT in rush situations, 3T and also as a base end, there’s versatility here that makes Madubuike an appealing player in a number of different fronts. Said TheDraftNetwork. “His explosiveness is best implemented in a penetration role and he shouldn’t be bothered with trying to stack or two-gap blocks for his best results. There’s some polish needed for consistency’s sake but this is a future NFL starter up front.”