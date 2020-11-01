305 Sports Staff Predictions: Will Tua’s First Start Result In Victory?

Photo Credit: Allen Eyestone via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The day has arrived. ‘Tua Time’ is underway, as the 3-3 Miami Dolphins suit up to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

Our 305 Sports Dolphins team gave their prediction on if the Fins defeat the 5-2 Rams Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 3-3)

31-20 Miami: After watching the Rams defeat the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, I fully intended to pick them to win over the rising Dolphins.

The Rams defense is no joke; especially their pass rush with Aaron Donald leading the charge. Donald is second in the league in sacks with eight. While the Dolphins offensive line is playing well, they are still developing and the savvy veteran sack machine might be too much to handle.

So I should pick the Rams right?

Well, not so fast! I dug deeper into the Rams and four of their five victories came from each of the teams in the NFC East. That division might be the worst in NFL history. The NFC East division winner might only win six games. With that said, the Rams have yet to beat a good football team this season. The Bears, who account for the other Rams win, are another team benefitting from a soft schedule.

Miami has a solid defense and is proven against some serious competition. The Dolphins rank third in scoring defense and first in third-down defense. The offense has been middle of the road so far but was capable of putting up points with Ryan Fitzpatrick. Tua Tagovailoa takes over this week and if he can keep the offense at the level of play as in previous weeks or hopefully elevate their play from day one then the Dolphins have a serious chance to capture a signature win.

It’s “Tua Time,” the story has begun. Look for Brian Flores to get above .500 for the first time in his head coaching career as the Dolphins celebrate Tua’s first NFL career victory.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 5-1)

17-14 Miami: In a day filled of joy for Tagovailoa, I see an energy and motivation rocking Miami like never before. On the defensive side, expect similar dominance from Xavien Howard, among others. As for Tua, don’t be surprised to see him be risky, but to also lean on short throws to Myles Gaskin and company. This should be a memorable Dolphins victory.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 5-1)

24-20 Miami: The Dolphins come into this matchup off of a bye week with two weeks of preparation, while the Rams come off a Monday night game and a short week to gameplan. Just like in Dan Marino’s first career home victory, in which Miami scored 16 unanswered points in the second half after being tied at halftime on October 30, 1983, versus the Rams, I expect both teams to clash in the first half, but the Dolphins’ extra time off will give them an edge.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 4-2)

24-17 Rams: This is the hardest game I’ve picked all season. I’m not sure anyone will be able to predict how today will go with a swap at quarterback for Miami. I do believe they have upgraded, however, with Tua taking over at the position. The line just has to hold up as they have been and Tua just has to do what he’s always done, change nothing. If those things can happen then Miami has a chance. Don’t forget Miami has a pretty good defense, too.

Austin Ramos, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 4-2)

24-20 Miami: With Tua under center, the Dolphins host a hot Rams team that is 5-2 coming off their victory over the Bears on Monday night. I expect some rookie mistakes from Tagovailoa, but none that should fully cost Miami the game.

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 5-1)

21-17 Miami: The biggest talking point is that the Dolphins made a quarterback change during the bye week. I think Tua will struggle in the first half but work his way into the game. As his chemistry builds with his teammates throughout the game, he should start to connect on more passes and look like the quarterback the Dolphins expect him to be.

I expect the defenses to play a huge role in this game and both teams will struggle to move the ball. A lot of attention has been brought to the Rams defense, but the Dolphins defense has been playing well since the return of Byron Jones. Jones and Xavien Howard are a top-tier cornerback duo and I see them shutting down the Rams wideouts.