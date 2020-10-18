305 Sports Staff Predictions: Will Dolphins Move To .500?

Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

For the first time in the Brian Flores era, the Miami Dolphins (2-3) are favorited to win a game. Understandably so, it’s the New York Jets (0-5).

Our 305 Sports Dolphins team gave their prediction on if the Fins defeat their AFC East rival Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 2-3)

Miami 30-13: The Miami Dolphins are huge betting favorites this week, as they should be. However, this is still a divisional matchup and they sometimes find a way to be competitive even when they shouldn’t be.

This game will say more about Brian Flores than it will say about the team. Can Flores refocus a young group following a big blowout win?

I say he does and I say that Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to try to keep Tua Tagovailoa on the bench.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 4-1)

30-17 Miami: With a chance to claim back-to-back victories, this is where I see Ryan Fitzpatrick providing the veteran leadership this team so desires. After falling into a 1-3 slump, the opportunity to jump back in the hunt for the AFC East means the world for Coach Flores and the Dolphins, and I see it happening Sunday.

Still, while the record of the Jets makes it seems like it’ll be a cake-walk, don’t be mistaken. A Joe Flacco led team has never lost to the Dolphins (7-0), so it will be a cause of concern to limit the future Hall of Famer. I see his winning ways against Miami coming to an end, however, as the Dolphins jump to .500.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 4-1)

28-14 Miami: The Jets are averaging 15 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. They’re also giving up the second-most points per game in the league with 32.2. Facing off against a hot Ryan Fitzpatrick led offense, the Dolphins should have no trouble putting up points coming off a blowout victory versus the 49ers. The will reach the .500 mark on Sunday.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 3-2)

Miami 31-24: With the winless Jets being the familiar dumpster fire the Dolphins were under head coach Adam Gase, today’s late game should be a victory for Miami. However, AFC East teams always play one another pretty tough. I do see Miami racking up some yards on the ground today and finally having Myles Gaskin break that 100-yard barrier.

Austin Ramos, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 3-2)

35-12 Miami: The Dolphins get their Week 6 game rescheduled along with two other games and now face the New York Jets instead of traveling to play the Denver Broncos.

After putting a beat down on the San Fransisco 49ers in a 43-17 win, Miami is favored to win their first game with Brian Flores as their head coach. It may be due to the Jets being possibly one of the worst teams in the league. The Jets are 0-5 and just cut their big free agent signing from 2019 in running back Le’Veon Bell.

If Miami could continue the momentum from last week’s win into this game, they should win soundly. But if they play down to the Jets, they could be in trouble. Finishing drives offensively and getting pressure on Joe Flacco will be key in securing a win this week to get to .500.

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 4-1)

38-10 Miami: J-E-T-S suck, suck, suck is a common chant among Dolphins fans. This time around, those chants will be more true than usual. They are terrible. Adam Gase has ruined another NFL franchise to the ground and this time it isn’t the Dolphins. The Jets have yet to keep a game within a possession so far this season and I don’t expect that to change this afternoon.

The biggest storyline this week out of Dolphins camp was that they were pursuing running back Le’Veon Bell, who the Jets cut. I think this will have a ripple effect on Myles Gaskin. Gaskin won the lead role this season and the Dolphins trying to acquire it could provide a push to improve his play.

Sunday’s game script could feature his carries up. With that added motivation, expect him to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the first time in his pro career against a woeful Jets side.

The Dolphins have been decent this season defeating the teams they should beat – Jaguars, Injured 49ers – and hanging in there with some of the league’s best – Patriots, Bills, Seahawks.

This game falls under the teams they should beat category. Expect them to get the W.