305 Sports Staff Predictions: Dolphins Vs. Patriots

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins (8-5) are hosting their fellow AFC East Rival New England Patriots (6-7) in a match that could improve or end both team’s playoff hopes

Our 305 Sports Dolphins team gave their prediction on if Miami can earn a home victory over the Patriots.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 9-4)

35-3 Miami: Times have changed. Brady is gone and the Patriots will officially not be the AFC East Division Champions for the first time in a long time.

In times past, a December contest between the Patriots and Dolphins matchup meant that New England was playing for playoff positioning while Miami was just playing spoiler. The tables are turned now. A Dolphins victory keeps them in the driver’s seat for the final Wildcard spot. Meanwhile, a New England loss shifts their focus entirely on the future.

The Dolphins will put the final nail in the 2020 Patriots coffin Sunday.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 11-2)

27-17 Miami : With a chance to pull New England out of playoff contention and inch themselves even closer, I expect Miami to come out strong and make a case for themselves.

Without DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. and Miami’s multitude of tight ends to come in handy for a rewarding Sunday victory.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 10-3)

20-17 Dolphins: Without DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki and Jakeem Grant, Miami’s offense will face a whole new limitation. The Dolphins’ run game has already been one of the league’s worst — averaging 95.2 rushing yards per game. And without their best receiver and tight end, Miami’s passing game is in trouble.

The Dolphins’ defense will have to make the offense’s job easier, much like how they’ve done all season. Cam Newton is averaging 181 passing yards per game, and for Miami’s defense, which has garnered a takeaway in every game this season, they must feast on Newton.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 8-5)

27-24 Miami: This go-round should be different than the first game where the Ryan Fitzpatrick lead Dolphins came up short versus Cam Newton. Miami is playing much better defense now with Xavien Howard, the NFL leader in interceptions. With Parker out as well as several other offensive weapons, that will be difficult to overcome. Still, with the playoffs on the line and The Patriots in South Florida, Miami should have it in a close one.

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 9-4)

33-31 Miami:

Gabe Glassman, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 3-1)

26-24 Miami: This game will ultimately decide if Miami’s playoffs hopes will live on. From a season with a lot of success, they need to push forward and win a game where they have a chance. New England will be without RB Damien Harris and Miami still doesn’t have RB Matt Breida. This game will be played throughout all 60 minutes and every snap will have to be maximized if Miami wants to win on Sunday.