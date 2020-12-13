305 Sports Staff Predictions: Dolphins Vs. Chiefs

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins (8-4) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) in the stadium in which the Patrick Mahomes led team captured the Super Bowl last season.

Our 305 Sports Dolphins team gave their prediction on if Miami can earn a home victory over the Chiefs.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 8-4)

24-20 Chiefs: My heart says Dolphins win 28 – 24, but my head says otherwise. At the end of the day, I will be happy if my game prediction is wrong.

The Chiefs are an elite team. While the Dolphins have made up ground, more so than any other team, I am not sure that they are quite there yet. I also feel that to defeat Kansas City, Miami would need to be hitting on all phases of the game. The run game is hurting and with multiple players out and it doesn’t look like it’ll get any better today. Lack of balance on offense might be the dealbreaker for the Dolphins this week.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 10-2)

27-17 Chiefs: For some reason, many fail to comprehend that the team Miami is taking on Sunday is actually the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. That being said, a Dolphins team that hasn’t been able to click offensively consistently can’t truly compete against Kansas City.

I expect a close contest, but not one that Miami can ultimately win.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 9-3)

30-20 Chiefs: The Dolphins have not scored over 20 points since Week 10. On the other hand, the Chiefs have scored over 20 points in every game this season and have had the NFL’s top-scoring offense since Week 5. Miami will need to go very deep in their bag of tricks to not only stop Mahomes, but to put up plenty of scores.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 7-5)

37-28 Chiefs: Most of the country will be watching as Miami takes on Kansas City on CBS. At the network, five out of the eight panelists chose Miami to upset the Chiefs. With Jim Nantz and Tony Romo calling the game, I really hope Miami can stay competitive in this one. I’ve picked against Miami and have been wrong several times this season. I hope I’m wrong again.

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 9-3)

33-31 Miami: The Dolphins have a chance to win this game only if they are able to slow down arguably the most explosive offense of this decade and that starts on the perimeter. Xavien Howard and Byron Jones need to be able to win their match-ups. They will get help if the pass rush shaves off a few seconds by not allowing Patrick Mahomes to get outside the pocket and extend plays.

This is the type of game that the Dolphins had in mind when they paid Jones the way they did this offseason. The Dolphins need him to be an elite shutdown corner today.

On the offensive side of the ball the Dolphins will need to manage the clock and that challenge got more difficult after . Their trade deadline move for Deandre Washigton will pay dividends today. I expect a big game from Mike Gesicki in the pass game as he was one of Tua’s favorite targets last week.

Gabe Glassman, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 2-1)

34-24 Chiefs: The Dolphins are once again playing without their top three running backs and that’s where Miami will end up losing the game. One key for Miami is to keep Travis Kelce contained and slow down Tyreek Hill, two of the hardest tasks for any NFL defense to do. If Miami wants to win this game, they will need to play like it’s the AFC Championship.