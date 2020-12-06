305 Sports Staff Predictions: Dolphins Vs. Bengals

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

With Tua Tagovailoa back in the lineup for the Miami Dolphins, which sit one game behind the AFC East lead, they look for a win over the undermanned Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Our 305 Sports Dolphins team gave their prediction on if the Dolphins can earn a home victory over the Bengals.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 7-4)

33-6 Miami: Ahhh December football! In recent years, Dolphins fans would be more concerned about the draft rather than the playoffs by now. But not this year!

The 7-4 Dolphins take on two-win Bengals at home with a chance to go 8-4 with four games remaining. These two teams faced off last season in a game that definitely impacted draft position. The Bengals were down big and rallied back late to force overtime. Cincinnati ultimately lost and eventually went on to being awarded the first overall draft pick. The Bengals selected Joe Burrow and despite poor protection, he was still having a good year. Unfortunately that is history now as Burrow has been lost for the season due to injury.

Miami is better than they were last season but I can’t say the same for the Burrow-less Bengals. The Dolphins will dominate this game from start to finish.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 9-2)

38-7 Miami: With a week off to heal, expect Tagovailoa to get the chains rolling almost immediately and to put points on the board. Wide receiver of DeVante Parker should be utilized much more this time around, considering that he comes off a season-high outing – eight receptions, 119 yards and a touchdown.

As for the defense, it’s bound to be another fascinating game for them, considering Cincinnati’s poor rushing game and second string quarterback in Brandon Allen.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 8-3)

24-10 Miami: The Dolphins should have no trouble handling a Bengals team with a backup quarterback that has no protection. It may take a few drives for Tagovailoa to get his groove as he returns from injury, but Miami will come out victorious.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 6-5)

24-13 Miami: The Bengals seem to be in the same state Miami was in 2019 and some this season as well. With identical running game issues and QB changes, the Bengals will find it tough on the road agains a stingy Dolphins defense. Miami will take the win at home to move to 8-4 on the season.

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 8-3)

23-3 Miami: Tua Tagovailoa will make his return after injuring his thumb in practice. The offense will also be getting back running back Myles Gaskin, but will be without Salvon Ahmed and Deandre Washington.

I was very excited when this game was announced, as it would be the first match-up between Joe Burrow and Tua. Unfortunately Burrow is out for the remainder of the season and we will see Brandon Allen instead at QB for the Bengals. Last week in his first start of the season, the Bengals managed just 155 yards of total offense.

I expect Tua to right the ship and find some rhythm, while the defense dominates against a back-up QB and get the win.

Austin Ramos, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 6-2)

Austin Ramos, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 6-2)

Gabe Glassman, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 1-1)

24-10 Miami: Without Joe Burrow under center for Cincinnati, this game has lost a lot of popularity, but it’s still a game Miami needs to win. A key for the Dolphins to win this game is to lock up Bengals WR’s Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd and take advantage of Cincinnati’s lack of run defense.