305 Sports Staff Predictions: Dolphins At Jets

The recently defeated Miami Dolphins look to get back on the win column on Sunday as they take on the win-less New York Jets on the road.

Our 305 Sports Dolphins team gave their prediction on if the Dolphins can earn a road victory over the Jets.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 6-4)

35-10 Miami: This is a dangerous game for the Miami Dolphins. The Jets have scored 27 and 28 points in their last two games. This came after scoring 29 points in their previous four games combined. The indication is that the Jets offense is starting to figure things out.

Divisional games, especially the rematches are usually difficult. All of this may make this game interesting. However, the Dolphins have a sour taste in their mouths after losing to Denver in a game where they were favored. The Fins are looking to get back on track and remain in the playoff race. To do that they have to beat up on the winless Jets.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 8-2)

28-17 Miami: The Dolphins have entered the point into the season that winning games are almost mandatory. Sunday’s game against New York will serve as a bounce-back game for Miami, and one that is necessary to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 7-3)

24-13 Miami: With starting defensive lineman Christian Wilkins back from his two-week period on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Miami’s defensive front is in much better shape. Not only does Wilkins provide a spark of energy to the team, but he’s been very effective. He has recorded 25 tackles with five passes deflected and one interception through eight games.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 5-5)

27-17 Miami: On paper, Miami should have an easy win vs The Jets even on the road. However, after last week’s performance versus Denver, it’s not that easy. The Dolphins shut out the division foe in Week 6 with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who looks set to start again with Tua benched/out with a thumb injury. Tua sitting out could prove to be more confidence protection than physical protection. If the defense gets back right and Fitzmagic doesn’t turn the ball over, Miami can win again and get back in the hunt with Buffalo.

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 7-3)

31-6 Miami: I expect another dominant performance for a defense that has already shut out the Jets this year. On the offensive side of the ball, Fitzpatrick should keep the ball moving against a team that he’s already had success against this season.

Austin Ramos, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 5-2)

27-20 Miami: The Dolphins will need to focus on stopping the run and putting pressure on Sam Darnold is the key defensively. Offensively, a focus on running the ball well and protecting Fitzpatrick in the pocket will prove to be what decides this game for Miami.

Gabe Glassman, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 0-1)

34-10 Miami: This is another season-defining game for Miami. Good teams need to be able to beat the worse. The Jets offense is coming off a somewhat impressive week in their outing against Los Angeles in Week 11, but it’s bounce-back time for coach Flores and the Dolphins.