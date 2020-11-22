305 Sports Staff Predictions: Dolphins At Broncos

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins take a five-game winning streak to Empower Field at Mile High as they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Our 305 Sports Dolphins team gave their prediction on if the Dolphins can earn a road-victory over the Broncos.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 6-3)

30-10 Miami: It’s time for everyone to face reality: the Dolphins are a good football team. Good football teams win the games that they are supposed to. The Broncos are giving up more points (28) than that are scoring (20) per game. That trend continues today.

Drew Lock is returning from injury and is a young quarterback that has never seen anything the likes of Miami’s Smash and Splash defense. The amoeba formation, which is a staple of Brian Flores, is enough to confuse veterans, so Lock will not stand a chance. The Broncos defense has not found a way to compensate for the loss of former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller either.

All of this equates to a Dolphins win to move to 7-3 on the season.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 8-1)

31-10 Miami: In what has the capabilities to be a historic day for Tua Tagovailoa, expect things to be rolling for Miami offensively. As for the defense, which takes on a team known for throwing interceptions (16 on the season), this should be their easiest contest in recent weeks.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 7-2)

30-13 Miami: Denver’s quarterbacks have thrown a league-worst 16 interceptions this season. For a Dolphins defense that has forced a turnover in each of the last 15 games dating back to last season and ranks fifth in points allowed per game (20.2), that is music to their ears. Miami should have no trouble being victorious on Sunday.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 5-4)

33-19 Miami: Lock is a lock at QB this week for Denver but the way Miami has been playing, a win for the Broncos is anything but a lock. I always consider who’s the visitor and consider the traveling distance and playing conditions. Conditions in Denver are chilly but might actually be a plus for Miami playing in 50-degree weather, as there is no wind or snow in sight. I look for Tua’s record-tying fourth win in a row and the Dolphins bringing a win back to South Beach to tie the Bills at 7-3

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 7-2)

45-13 Miami: I expect this game to be a blowout in favor of the Dolphins. The offense should get going early and the defense will feast as Denver tries to chase the game.

Miami’s defense is getting ready to face Lock, who was questionable with a rib injury but looks like he will be available to play. I think this is actually positive for the Dolphins. Lock is coming off a week in which he threw four interceptions and has a negative TD-INT ratio on the season with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Expect a pick-six for the team that held Justin Herbert to 187 passing yards last week.

Gabe Glassman, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 0-0)

24-16 Miami: This game may seem like a blowout to many but it isn’t. The Broncos offense highlighting quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and wide reciever Jerry Jeudy have been great all season long. Without Von Miller on defense, this team is missing some of its shine and that’s where Miami takes advantage. The Broncos are the best 3-6 team out there and that’s why the Dolphins will have a harder time taking them down.