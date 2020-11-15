305 Sports Staff Predictions: Can The Dolphins Win 5 Straight?

Creator: Chris Coduto | Credit: Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak and are back at home to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Our 305 Sports Dolphins team gave their prediction on if the Dolphins can earn a home-victory over the Chargers.

Jamie Bahamas, Dolphins Lead Writer (Season Record: 5-3)

28-24 Miami: Today is the first game in a quarterback rivalry that we expect to follow for many years to come: fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa versus the sixth pick Justin Herbert. This will be a head to head matchup that will reignite the debate on if the Dolphins drafted the right guy.

I say the Dolphins definitely got the right guy in Tagovailoa. And he will have a chance to prove it today while he keeps the Dolphins on pace for the playoffs.

The Chargers have not figured out how to get over the hump and continue to lose close games. The Chargers are 3-15 in games decided by eight or fewer points since 2019. This will be another close one that does not go the Chargers’ way.

Michael Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 7-1)

31-14 Miami: With a chance to inch closer to the AFC East lead, there’s almost no doubt that the Dolphins will continue its dominant showing on both sides of the field. For Tagovailoa’s offense, it’ll be about repeating the same steps that helped them edge past the Cardinals last week.

As for the defense, regardless of them garnering a defensive score, pushing around rookie signal-caller Justin Herbert and limiting a run offense that ranks eighth in the league (1,085 yards) will be the tools to keep them on the right direction.

Expect a high-scoring performance for Miami, who seem to be clicking at a level unheard of in years prior.

Anthony Yero, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 6-2)

The Dolphins are great football and face off against a not so great team. Miami has only been tested by teams with a mobile quarterback, and that’s not the case for Sunday. Expect the Dolphins to extend their winning streak to five games.

Scott Cusick, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 4-4)

27-24 Miami: It’s on now with two extremely promising rookies going head to head in this South East vs South West battle. Miami’s passing defense slipped a bit vs Kyler Murray and the Cardinals last week allowing a 150 passer rating and 350 yards in the air. Regrouping and refocusing should help that not be the case.

The loss of Preston Williams to a foot injury is a tough loss, however, the running game should make up for the Dolphins versus a struggling Chargers defenses. Miami is playing at home against yet another of a long string of West Coast opponents. With LA making the cross country trip and not the Dolphins, that could be the key to Sunday’s outcome.

Kyle Murphy, Dolphins Writer (Season Record: 6-2)

38-28 Miami: The hype of this game is the match-up of top 10 QB’s. Tua vs. Herbert is going to make for must-see TV but I don’t see the game being as close as the “experts” predict.

I expect a strong performance from DeVante Parker in the absence of Williams. However, the state of the running back room is still uncertain.

Herbert is a young boss, but I expect the Dolphins to be opportunistic in creating pressure with looks that he is yet to see that will lead to mistakes from the rookie quarterback.