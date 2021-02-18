2021 Dolphins Free Agents – Who Makes the Cut?

Creator: Bobby Ellis | Credit: Getty Images

The Super Bowl is behind us, so we’re officially in offseason mode for the 2021 season.

These are exciting times for the Miami Dolphins. The rebuild looks to be going in the right direction. The Dolphins were on the cusp of the playoffs, and are leading the league in draft picks once again. Miami is also projected to have enough cap space to target players in Free Agency.

Before we talk about who could be coming in the door, let’s take a look at who could be on their way out.

These are some of the Miami Dolphins players that are Free Agents in 2021:

QB – Ryan Fitzpatrick

RB – Matt Breida

LB – Kamu Grugier-Hill

C – Ted Karras

LB – Vince Biegel

P – Matt Haack

LB – Elandon Roberts

S – Kavon Frazier

RB – DeAndre Washington

WR – Isaiah Ford

WR – Mack Hollins

QB – Jake Rudock

LT – Juliėn Davenport

DT – Davon Godchaux

CB – Jamal Perry

CB – Nik Needham

Jamie Bahamas discusses which players could be resigned in this latest episode of Talking About Them Dolphins.

Listen on Apple Podcast