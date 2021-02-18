Connect with us

2021 Dolphins Free Agents – Who Makes the Cut?

The Super Bowl is behind us, so we’re officially in offseason mode for the 2021 season.

These are exciting times for the Miami Dolphins. The rebuild looks to be going in the right direction. The Dolphins were on the cusp of the playoffs, and are leading the league in draft picks once again. Miami is also projected to have enough cap space to target players in Free Agency.

Before we talk about who could be coming in the door, let’s take a look at who could be on their way out.

These are some of the Miami Dolphins players that are Free Agents in 2021:

  • QB – Ryan Fitzpatrick 
  • RB – Matt Breida
  • LB – Kamu Grugier-Hill
  • C – Ted Karras
  • LB – Vince Biegel
  • P – Matt Haack
  • LB – Elandon Roberts
  • S – Kavon Frazier
  • RB – DeAndre Washington 
  • WR – Isaiah Ford
  • WR – Mack Hollins 
  • QB – Jake Rudock
  • LT – Juliėn Davenport
  • DT – Davon Godchaux
  • CB – Jamal Perry 
  • CB – Nik Needham

Jamie Bahamas discusses which players could be resigned in this latest episode of Talking About Them Dolphins.

