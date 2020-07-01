2020 Forward Bradley Alcime Commits To Tulsa

Toro Hoops

After previously committing to PHS Academy, former Archbishop McCarthy forward Bradley Alcime announced his commitment to The University of Tulsa.

“I chose Tulsa because they have a really high character coaching staff that I believe that it’ll help me reach my full potential on and off the court,” Alcime told 305Sports. “Also, get a good education with no distractions.”

In his final year of high school basketball, Alcime averaged 13.1 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one block a night.

Once the 6-foot-8 forward committed to PHS, Coach Aaron Holmes began sending out his film to multiple division one schools where he began to gain interest from schools such as SMU, Western Michigan, and Oral Roberts among others.

“They were really interested in me and believe that they can help me reach my full potential,” the Alcime stated. “I’m going to bring my versatility and the ability to learn how to be a better player from the coaches’ wisdom of the game,” he added.

While at Tulsa, Alcime will be looking to, “put on some weight, have a stronger mindset, [and] get everything polished and consistent.”

The Tulsa commit will also be joining three-star Keshawn Williams at the University. Both recruits are looking to continue to the success of the program that finished 21-10 last season.