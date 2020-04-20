2020 Draft Preview: Espin’s Top-3 Safeties

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

After cutting veteran SS Reshad Jones, the Miami Dolphins have a need at safety. Miami will have the opportunity to pick one in the 2020 NFL Draft. There are many options, great options. Many of these prospects can be starters from day one.

Here are my top three Safeties in this upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

3. Xavier McKinney

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

In his true freshman season in 2017, McKinney served as a reserve and played special teams. As a sophomore, Xavier earned a starting spot on the Crimson Tide. He collected 73 tackles, 6 TFL, three sacks, two interceptions, and 10 PBU in 15 games. He had an admirable performance in Bama’s playoff game vs Oklahoma, winning Defensive MVP of the Orange Bowl while leading his team to the championship game.

In his junior campaign, McKinney started all 13 games. His abilities that season earned him third-team All-American and All-SEC first-team honors. He registered 95 tackles, 5.5 TFL, and 3 sacks. Xavier recorded a remarkable four forced fumbles, ranking him among the nation’s leaders. Inclusively, he logged three interceptions and broke up 5 passes.

Positives

McKinney is one of the safest options among his position. He isn’t exceptional in any specific area, but has a good all-around game. Xavier played 200 defensive snaps at slot, corner, strong safety, and free safety in his last two years at Alabama. He is a versatile defensive back who McKinney also excels as a run defender. Xavier has shown the ability to blitz and cover well during his tenure with the Crimson Tide. His ceiling is higher than any other safety prospect in this draft.

Negatives

Despite having the highest ceiling in his position, McKinney has the lowest floor in his position group. Last year, McKinney’s productivity decreased in terms of coverage. His mediocre athleticism will become a liability at the next level. He isn’t as explosive as the other top safeties in his class. The scouting report has Xavier McKinney regarded as more of a “safe” safety as opposed to a playmaker.

NFL COMP: Malcom Jenkins / Tre Boston

Alabama safety Xavier McKinney is a baller. Active and all he does is make plays. pic.twitter.com/0Mz2XtlcOX — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 30, 2020

2. Kyle Dugger

Lenoir-Rhyne University Athletics

Kyle Dugger played for Lenoir-Rhyne University, a football program that has not had a player drafted to the NFL since 2000. Dugger garnered a lot of attention from scouts. Many NFL scouts made visits to see if the Dugger lived up to the hype. Dugger is an exceptional athlete and he dominated during his time at the Division 2 university. He earned a second-team All-American nod in 2019 despite playing in just seven games due to a hand injury.

Positives

He is athleticism is elite. Coming from a Division 2 school, Dugger needed to make the most of the Senior Bowl, and he did so by showing NFL scouts that he is too good to overlook. Dugger followed his Senior Bowl performance with an excellent combine showing. This really upped his stock to the point where he is considered as a top prospect at his position. His physical upside is ridiculous, many teams are willing to take the risk of drafting Dugger as high as the second round, which I don’t blame them for.

Negatives

Reading defenses is a question mark for Dugger because he never really had to exhibit this skill when facing off against the lower-level competition. He relied on his athleticism which isn’t a bad thing, but it leaves scouts guessing on his ability to read pro-level defenses.

NFL COMP: Harrison Smith / Kam Chancellor

Been impressed with Kyle Dugger, S from Lenior Rhyne all week. Plays single high safety, in the box as a flat defender and has done a good job covering tight ends. Rangy, athletic player with versatility. This week was his chance to show his skills vs the best and he aced it. pic.twitter.com/6uuS1PZ2Mh — The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) January 25, 2020

1. Grant Delpit

MARK J. REBILAS, USA TODAY SPORTS

Delpit started 10 of 13 games as a true freshman with 60 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 INT, and 8 PBUs. He gained national attention in his sophomore season when he was a unanimous first-team All-American and All-SEC selection. Delpit’s season statistics were superb with 74 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 5 sacks, and a conference-leading 5 INTs and 9 PBUs.



Following up on his tremendous success in 2018, he had an extraordinary 2019 campaign. He won the Jim Thorpe Award that year. As well as being named second-team AP All-American and first-team SEC honors. He finished with 65 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, and 7 PBU in 14 games on the National Championship winning LSU Tigers.

Positives

Delpit is the clear and consensus number one safety in this upcoming draft. He is a first-round talent. His versatility is momentous as he can play the slot, outside, or the middle of the field. He missed zero tackles in his two college football playoff games vs Oklahoma and Clemson. Grant Delpit has the ability to cover tight ends in man coverage. In a pass-heavy NFL, Delpit has a lot of value.

Negatives

Delpit’s biggest concern is his missed tackles. He is probably the worst tackling safety in this draft class. These issues became very apparent in 2019, missing over a quarter of his tackles. He was injured this past season, but the year before he missed a fifth of his tackles. It will be Delpit’s largest obstacle transitioning to the NFL, but it is something he can clean up. Detractors have noted that Delpit just isn’t physical enough to play in the box. He isn’t going to play run defense for you. He is more of a finesse type player than a physical one.

NFL COMP: Kerry Rhodes / Jamal Adams

LOVE this play by Grant Delpit! Literally takes away TWO routes and then chases down Hurts for the PBU! Awesome!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/F0hTJaaGYo — Fair Shake Football (@FairshakeFB) April 14, 2020

Conclusion

Come draft night, these will be the top 3 targets for the safety position. It will be interesting to see who the Phins will select to fill the empty void at safety. If Delpit is still available, Miami will have to pull the trigger on him.